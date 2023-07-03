Spikes Blast off Early, Fireworks Thrill Crowd Late in 3-1 Win Over Crosscutters

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Cam Bufford's two-run homer in the first inning gave a Medlar Field at Lubrano Park crowd of 5,114 an early jolt, and the PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR presented by the PA Lottery in cooperation with the Central PA 4thFestgave them a fantastic ending to the night as the State College Spikes topped the Williamsport Crosscutters, 3-1, on Monday night.

The tremendous FIREWORKS display after the game, one of the largest ever at a Spikes home game, marked a prelude to the Central PA 4thFest FIREWORKS on Tuesday night, which will be the largest FIREWORKS show in Pennsylvania.

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will serve as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes opens at 4 p.m. and will host live music from Yachtley Crew and Gabe Stillman, plus Kids Run the Bases on the field, kids' activities in the Geisinger Kids Zone, and more during the celebration.

Fans can purchase their tickets now atStateCollegeSpikes.comandCentralPA4thFest.org.Individual Spikes VIP tickets start at just $15, with Spikes VIP 4-Packs starting at just $40, with select packages including VIP Parking in the Porter North lot for the day. Lawn VIP tickets are available for $20, with Lawn VIP 4-Packs available for $80that include VIP Parking in the south end of the Jordan East lot. Other a la carte parking options are also available. Larger groups can purchase10-person Pepsi Picnic Pavilion picnic table packages for $100, with limited availability.

A full schedule of Central PA 4th Fest events, plus VIP Parking & Viewing Information, is available at CentralPA4thFest.org.

In game action, Bufford's 414-foot blast to left-center field, his third of the season, gave the Spikes (12-15) a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. Williamsport (10-17) responded on Reed Chumley's solo shot in the second to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Bryce Matthews finalized the scoring by lining a 3-2 pitch to center field in the fourth to plate Cade Climie.

Pitching was key in the Spikes' effort, starting with Derrick Cherry's three innings of one-run ball. Cherry allowed just two hits and struck out four batters before giving way to Ryan Zimmer (1-2), who allowed two hits and two walks, but no runs, over two innings for the win.

Ryan Ward then took over with a pair of scoreless, two-hit frames in which he recorded one strikeout. Chris Barraza followed Ward and struck out one batter in a scoreless eighth before Ty Buckner (2) struck out the side in order in the ninth to earn the save and nail down the victory.

The Spikes will complete the first half of the Major League Baseball Draft League season on Tuesday with a 1:05 p.m. Independence Day matinee at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field against the Crosscutters. Right-hander Kelan Hoover (0-2), who started the season with four no-hit innings in Williamsport on June 1, will get the ball for the Spikes. The Crosscutters are scheduled to start right-hander Jeffery Gonzalez (1-0).

Following the game, the Spikes' roster will transition to the second half of the season, with familiar names returning as young professionals fill the squad. Pitcher Louis Davenport, who set the Spikes' single-game strikeout record last year with 12 whiffs at Mahoning Valley on August 16, will join infielder Marques Paige and catcher Luis Aviles as returnees from the club's 2022 second half. Bellefonte native Logan Mathieu, who led the MLB Draft League in second half home runs for the West Virginia Black Bears last year, will return home to play for the Spikes this season.

