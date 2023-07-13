Spikes-Black Bears Game Canceled on Thursday Night

GRANVILLE, W. Va. - Thursday night's scheduled game between the State College Spikes and West Virginia Black Bears was canceled due to lightning and severe weather in the area. The game will not be made up.

The Spikes now head back home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to start a weekend series against the Frederick Keys on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Jacob Myer (0-0 2nd Half), who was to have started Thursday's game, will now get the ball against Frederick on Friday. Frederick has not yet named a starting pitcher.

The big weekend in Happy Valley starts with Star Wars Night on Friday, a short time from now at a ballpark not too far away.

The force will definitely be with fans as the festivities will include Local Fan Costumers, Star Wars music and clips throughout the night, and more out of this galaxy fun, with proceeds from the night's Spikes 50/50 Drawing benefiting the Centre County United Way.

Plus, the first 200 fans to visit the Happy Valley Comic-Con table on the concourse Friday night as part of Comic-Con Night will receive a Free Comic Giveaway, and we'll give away two (2) tickets to the 2024 Happy Valley Comic-Con to one lucky fan during the night!

For more information on the Happy Valley Comic-Con, visit HappyValleyComicCon.com.

Then on Saturday, we'll welcome back a long-serving QB for one last fling in Happy Valley with the Sean Clifford Retirement Party and Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia.

The Sean Clifford Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia, depicting Sean with a rose in his mouth reminiscent of his MVP performance in Pasadena during his final collegiate game, will go to the first 1,000 fans at the 6:35 p.m. game against the Keys on Saturday. Gates will open to the public at 5:30 p.m., with early entrance for Season Ticket holders and groups. Season Ticket holders can enter starting at 5:20 p.m., and groups can enter starting at 5:25 p.m.

Fans can also purchase the Sean Clifford Limited Edition 1923 VIP Bobblehead Ticket Package to obtain a special Limited Edition bobblehead depicting Green Bay's newest quarterback in the style of the black and white 1923 team picture, complete with rocking chair, as well as a Diamond Club seat to Saturday's game and entrance into an Exclusive Pre-Game Meet & Greet and Autograph Session with Sean himself.

The VIP bobblehead is different than the bobblehead presented by Lion Country Kia that will go to the first 1,000 fans, and is only available through this special package. However, purchasers of the Sean Clifford Limited Edition 1923 VIP Bobblehead Ticket Package will also receive early entry to the ballpark for the Sean Clifford Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia.

The Exclusive Pre-Game Meet & Greet and Autograph Session will run from 5:30-6:00 p.m. in the Geisinger Champions Lounge on the Geisinger Champions Club Luxury Suite level, and purchasers of the Sean Clifford Limited Edition 1923 VIP Bobblehead Ticket Package will be guided up to the meet and greet. Fans attending this event are limited to no more than three (3) items to be signed.

Sean will also be meeting fans and signing autographs on the concourse during the game on the first-base side of the field adjacent to Section 204. In-game autographs will be on a first-come, first-serve basis from approximately 7:00-8:00 p.m., and fans are limited to no more than two (2) items to be signed.

To get everyone in the senior mood on Saturday, the Silver Sneakers Walk at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Senior citizens and other fans are invited to make their laps around the facility and stay active in their golden year. While Sean will be unable to attend the walk, he sends his best regards to all the Silver Sneakers Walk participants.

To cap off all of the festivities of the Sean Clifford Retirement Party, the skies over his beloved Happy Valley will light up with a fantastic post-game FIREWORKS show, themed with Solid Gold Oldies as the background music and presented by Lion Country Kia.

Not only will we shower Sean with an array of retirement gifts as he heads into the next chapter of his life, but in true Spikes fashion, we'll give fans the chance to share in the rewards, as one "LuCKy" fan will be drawn to receive each of these prizes:

- Rocking Chair Giveaway

- Florida "Snowbird" Trip Giveaway (complete with one-way airline ticket for the retiree)

- Ultimate Pickleball Set Giveaway

- A Year's Supply of Adult Diapers

Fans can also participate in several more activities to celebrate Sean as he turns the page on his Happy Valley career, including:

- A 1923 Team Photo Giveaway for the first 250 fans, showing just how long Sean has been a part of our lives

- All fans 25 and up can enjoy the Spikes' Senior Citizen Discount when purchasing at the Spikes Ticket Office, in honor of Sean turning 25 on Friday, the day prior to the event

- A crowd-wide sing-along of the traditional retirement serenade "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow"

- The chance for fans to sign a giant "Happy Retirement" card

- A Retirement Cupcake Cake honoring Sean with 100 cupcakes, which will go to the first 100 fans

- Games of 500 rummy and canasta on the concourse, with decks of cards available to serve as party favors.

The weekend is capped off by a Baseball Barbie celebration at the ballpark as part of a Sunday Funday presented by BIG Froggy 101, with all fans named Barb or Ken receiving half-price tickets for any seat except Rail Kings, suites or picnics.

The festivities also include a Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by curavetti. The first 100 kids for the Pre-Game Catch on the Field will also get a Spikes Youth Baseball Glove presented by curavetti.

Plus, Kids Eat Free on Sunday with the first 250 kids receiving a voucher good for a free hot dog, chips and soda, and Half-Price Hard Seltzers are available for fans of age from 3-5 p.m.

And to top off the day, all kids 14 and under will be able to participate in a Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Tickets for this weekend's series, as well as every game remaining on the second half of the Spikes' largest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. until the end of the game Friday and 10 a.m. through the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

