Spieker Gives Als Momentum, Bringing Them Within Reach of Lions: CFL

September 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Cole Spieker capitalizes off a 94-yard Alouettes drive late in the second quarter to bring them within reach of the BC Lions.

