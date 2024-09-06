Sports stats



Montreal Alouettes

Spieker Gives Als Momentum, Bringing Them Within Reach of Lions: CFL

September 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Cole Spieker capitalizes off a 94-yard Alouettes drive late in the second quarter to bring them within reach of the BC Lions.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from September 6, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central