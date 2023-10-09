SPHL to Test Video Replay in 2023-2024 Season

October 9, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL today announced that it will be implementing a pilot program for video replay for the 2023-2024 season through a partnership with Sporfie.

Under the pilot program, two arenas will be outfitted with replay equipment for all home games this sea- son - the Ford Center in Evansville and the Pensacola Bay Center.

At the referee's discretion, he may review plays that meet the following criteria:

- Puck crossing the goal line

- Puck entering the net using a distinct kicking motion

- Puck entering the net before the goal frame is dislodged

- Puck directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player.

"After discussion by the Board of Governors about video replay, we are excited to create this pilot pro- gram with Sporfie," said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "By starting with two teams, it will allow us to test the replay system and on-ice protocol and see what effect it has on our games. In addition, the sys- tem will allow fans in those buildings to instantly capture and share game highlights online through the Sporfie app."

"We look forward to supporting the SPHL as they pilot our Video Replay platform this season. The pilot teams will also enjoy the extended capabilities of the Sporfie platform; including instant highlights for mar- keting and a unique fan engagement experience, all from the same set up," said Sami Karoui, CEO of Sporfie. "This partnership expands our continued commitment to provide a simple, flexible and affordable solution that serves the needs of the league, its teams and their fans."

