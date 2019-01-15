SPHL, The Sin Bin and DASH Auctions Announce Plans for 2019 All-Star Fan Vote

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), The Sin Bin and DASH Auctions on Tuesday announced plans for the 2019 SPHL All-Star Fan Vote. The annual event, hosted on TheSinBin.net, has increased in popular- ity since its inception in 2016. Last year's fan vote brought in over 400,000 votes from across North America.

"The SPHL is excited to partner with DASH Auction and The Sin Bin for this season's All-Star Fan Vote," said Interim Commissioner Doug Price. "The addition of a jersey auction and raffle should only enhance what has become a fun, annual event for both fans and players alike."

This year, fans will vote on pre-selected players to fill out the North and South All-Star teams. Beginning Monday, January 21, all-star nominees will be revealed daily on The Sin Bin-SPHL Facebook page and Twitter account (@Sin- BinSPHL).

Voting for the 2019 SPHL All-Star teams will begin on Monday, February 4 and continue through Monday, February 11. That night, on a special edition of the Inside the SPHL Podcast, Mike Campos, Matthew Harding and SPHL Interim Commissioner Doug Price will re- veal the entire 2019 SPHL All-Star Team.

"We are incredibly grateful to the SPHL and its owners, as well as DASH Auctions for partnering with us on this event," said Matthew Harding, Editor-in-Chief of TheSinBin.net. "We look forward to making this a great event and something fans across the SPHL can take part in for many years to come."

Once voting is complete, fans will be able to go DASH Auctions and start bidding on 30 specialty SPHL All-star jerseys comprised of rosters and coaches have been announced on February 11. Also, fans will have the chance to purchase raffle tickets to win a jersey.

The jersey auction and raffle will be conducted through DASH Auctions. The jersey auction and raffle will conclude February 18, with the raffle winners being announced on the Inside the SPHL Podcast, as well as on The Sin Bin-SPHL Facebook page.

"Thank you to the SPHL and The Sin Bin. Both Organizations are pillars in the hockey community and we're eager to work more with both of them," said DASH Auctions founder Jonathan Hufnagel. "The All-star Fan Vote and auction is a fun idea and opportunity to bring fans the most authentic, and unique SPHL memorabilia so it was a no-brainer for us to want to be involved."

