SPHL Teams Featured in Top Minor League Markets List

October 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - In a recent article by Street & Smith's SportsBusiness Journal, four teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) were recognized as one of the top 25 minor league markets in the United States.

The highest on the list among SPHL teams are the Quad Cities (Moline-Rock Island, Ill./Davenport-Bettendorf, Iowa), who ranked 11th on the list. Immediately following is Knoxville-Kodak, Tenn. in 12th. Birmingham, Ala. (17th) and Roanoke-Salem, Va. (23rd) rounded out the SPHL's top-25 rankings.

SPHL teams that also appear on the top 50 list include Huntsville, Ala. (27th), Peoria, Ill. (42nd) and Pensacola, Fla. (45th).

The SportsBusiness Journal also featured the Huntsville Havoc in separate listing of minor league markets on the move and highlighted the team's success in growing their attendance.

Street & Smith's SportsBusiness Journal has compiled its rankings of the top minor-league markets in the country for the past eight years. Each market's score is the result of three category-specific measures: tenure rank, attendance rank and economic rank.

For more information and the full rankings, visit the SportsBusiness Journal (www.sportsbusinessdaily.com).

