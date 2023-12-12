SPHL Tabs Costantini as Player of the Week

December 12, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Marco Costantini has been named the SPHL Player of the Week after making his pro debut this past weekend. PHOTO: Michael King.

Knoxville goalie Marco Costantini has been named the SPHL Player of the Week for Dec. 4-10. Costantini stopped 59-of-60 shots over two games in helping the Ice Bears to a pair of wins in Macon.

On Friday, Costantini stopped all 23 shots he faced in his professional debut as Knoxville shutout the Mayhem 3-0. He made 36 saves in his encore performance on Saturday in the Ice Bears' 4-1 win to close out the weekend. Across the weekend, Costantini helped Knoxville kill off all 12 Macon power plays.

The Ice Bears return to Knoxville for a six-game homestead that begins on Friday against Roanoke. The Ice Bears will host Quad City on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.