SPHL Tabs Costantini as Player of the Week
December 12, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
Marco Costantini has been named the SPHL Player of the Week after making his pro debut this past weekend. PHOTO: Michael King.
Knoxville goalie Marco Costantini has been named the SPHL Player of the Week for Dec. 4-10. Costantini stopped 59-of-60 shots over two games in helping the Ice Bears to a pair of wins in Macon.
On Friday, Costantini stopped all 23 shots he faced in his professional debut as Knoxville shutout the Mayhem 3-0. He made 36 saves in his encore performance on Saturday in the Ice Bears' 4-1 win to close out the weekend. Across the weekend, Costantini helped Knoxville kill off all 12 Macon power plays.
The Ice Bears return to Knoxville for a six-game homestead that begins on Friday against Roanoke. The Ice Bears will host Quad City on Saturday night.
