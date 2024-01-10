SPHL Suspends Sean Leonard for Three Games

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Roanoke defenseman Sean Leonard has been suspended for three games following Roanoke's 5-1 win at Knoxville on Sunday, January 7. Two games stem from Rule 23.3, for incurring his third game misconduct of the season, and one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline for an unpenalized slashing incident at 11:04 of the third period.

Leonard is in his third season with the Dawgs, playing in 11 of 26 games for Roanoke this year due to injuries. In 61 games combined regular season and playoff games over parts of the last three seasons for the Dawgs, Leonard has four goals, 19 assists, 311 penalty minutes, and a plus-13 rating. The five-foot-ten defenseman has also spent time in the ECHL over the past two years, notching a total of 11 assists and 185 penalty minutes in 57 combined games with the Norfolk Admirals and the Jacksonville Icemen.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday night, January 12 at 8:00 P.M. EST at the Pensacola Bay Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Roanoke will also be hosting a Bud Light Watch Party at 107 Pollard South in Vinton on Friday's game. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

