SPHL Suspends Leonard One Game

February 8, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced on Wednesday that Roanoke defenseman Sean Leonard has been suspended one game under Rule 46.22, Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 194, Pensacola at Roanoke, played on Saturday, February 4.

Leonard was assessed a minor penalty for interference, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 15:31 of the third period. The five-foot-eleven blue-liner is currently called up with the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen, and will serve his suspension in the first game upon his return to the Dawgs.

The New York native has tallied three goals, nine assists, and is a plus-seven rating in 20 games for Roanoke this season. Leonard is in his second season with the Dawgs, and is leading the team in penalty minutes with 114 for the 2022-2023 season.

Roanoke will be at home on Thursday, February 9 at 10:35 a.m. EST to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen at Berglund Center. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

