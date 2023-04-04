SPHL Suspends Lavallée for Four Games

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced that Roanoke's Jason Lavallée has been suspended four games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for a kneeing infraction at 2:04 of the second period in Game 296, Peoria at Roanoke, played on Saturday, April 1. Lavallee will miss regular season games against Macon (April 6) and Knoxville (April 7 and 8), as well as Roanoke's initial first round playoff game (TBD).

Lavallée is in his second year professionally, and was claimed off of waivers by Roanoke on March 22 from the Evansville Thunderbolts. In four games with Roanoke, Lavallée has scored one goal, taken five shots on net, and recorded four penalty minutes. In his two games with Evansville, Lavallée scored one goal, had three shots on net, and 10 penalty minutes. Prior to joining the Thunderbolts, the Thetford Mines, Quebec native had played professionally in Germany. While playing for HC Landsberg in the German third division this season, the five-foot-eleven forward tallied 14 goals, 24 assists, and 71 penalty minutes in 34 games played. In the 2021-2022 season, Lavallée played for EA Schongau, the same team that fellow Dawg Tristan Gagnon played for earlier this season, in the German fourth division. With Schongau, the 27-year old forward recorded 33 goals, 21 assists, and 94 penalty minutes in 29 games played. Lavallée played junior hockey in the QCHL, BCHL, and SJHL before playing two seasons for the University of Québec-Trois-Rivières from 2017-2019.

Roanoke will stay home this Thursday night, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. EST against the Macon Mayhem at Berglund Center. Playoff packages and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

