SPHL Suspends Alvo for One Game

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced that Roanoke's Stephen Alvo has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Playoff Game G-1, Roanoke at Birmingham, played on Thursday, April 27. Alvo will miss Game Two against Birmingham tonight for the Dawgs.

Alvo was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 4:56 of the third period.

Alvo joined the Dawgs prior to the start of this season after suiting up with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls and ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen last year. The five-foot-eleven defenseman appeared in 47 of Roanoke's regular season games this season, notching six goals. 16 assists, and a plus-10 rating along the blue line for the Dawgs. Alvo has been even more impressive in the postseason, with one goal, six assists, and a plus-five rating in six President's Cup Playoffs games for Roanoke.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Alvo played in 44 games for the Bulls, tallying two goals, 13 assists, and a plus-one plus/minus rating. Alvo also appeared alongside fellow Dawg Nick Ford in his only ECHL appearance on January 28 before returning to Birmingham. The Toronto native spent his first two professional seasons with HK Spisska Nova Ves in the Slovakia Extraliga, and recorded one goal and six assists in 42 total games played.

Roanoke will stay on the road for Game Two tonight, April 28, at 8:00 p.m. EST against the Birmingham Bulls at Pelham Civic Complex. Roanoke will host Game Three and also Game Four, if necessary. Game Three will take place on Monday, May 1 at 7:05 P.M. EST, and Game Four, if necessary, will be on Tuesday, May 2 at the same time at Berglund Center. Single-game tickets and parking passes for Games 3 and 4 of the Final are on sale now both online and at the Berglund Center box office. Game Five, if necessary, will be on Thursday, May 4 at 8:00 P.M. EST at Pelham Civic Complex.

If Game Four is not necessary, tickets and parking passes will be refunded automatically to your original form of payment. If you purchased a Playoff Package, please use Game D for Game Three and Game E for Game Four. Season long parking passes and Club 611 passes will be accepted at both of these games. Roanoke's 2023 President's Cup Playoffs run is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke.

