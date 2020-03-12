SPHL Suspends 2019-2020 Season

Peoria, IL - In accordance with the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), the Peoria Rivermen, along with the entire 2019-2020 SPHL season has been suspended until further notice.

The Rivermen along with our SPHL member teams continue to work with national and local health officials to monitor the situation of COVID-19. The Rivermen appreciate the understanding of fans, partners, and other organizations under these conditions and will look to provide further updates as they become available.

