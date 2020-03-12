SPHL Suspends 2019-20 Season

Evansville, Ind: For the safety of our fans, players, team personnel and arena staff, the Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it has suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately.

The team will communicate to Season Ticket Members, single-game buyers and other affected parties with additional information soon. We appreciate the understanding of our fans, corporate partners and guests under these extraordinary circumstances.

