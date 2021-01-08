SPHL Postpones January 9th Game Between Mayhem and Havoc

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem game for January 9 against the Huntsville Havoc has been postponed, per SPHL safety protocols.

The League Office is working with both teams on rescheduling the game to a later date.

All tickets purchased for the January 9th game will be honored at the scheduled makeup date. Any questions regarding tickets can be directed to the Macon Mayhem front office at 478-803-1592.

