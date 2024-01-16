SPHL Names Ryan Kenny Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL announced Ryan Kenny as the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week Tuesday.

Kenny, 24, finished the weekend with 2 wins against Macon Mayhem and made 88 saves on 93 shots against.

"It was only a matter of time with the way he has been performing to be recognized by the league," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has really stepped up and solidified himself as a top goaltender in this league. He gives a chance each night to win and give our team a ton of confidence in front of him."

In his first SPHL season, Kenny leads the league in save percentage with a .939 and is second in wins (12) and goals against average (2.12).

Catch Kenny and the Fayetteville Marksmen in action for three straight games against the Birmingham Bulls for first place in the SPHL standings January 19, 20 and 21 at the Crown Coliseum.

