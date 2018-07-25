SPHL Names LiveSource as Official Online Auction Partner

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced on Wednesday that LiveSource has been named as one of the league's official online auction partners.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Southern Professional Hockey League and couldn't be more excited to help all of the organizations increase auction sales and the excitement felt by their fans throughout the season," said Founder and CEO Scott F. Levin. "Get ready SPHL fans, teams can now unleash thrilling opportunities in a moment anytime through the LiveSource app."

ABOUT LIVESOURCE LiveSource enables partners to surprise and electrify fans with unanticipated opportunities to own unique collectibles and experiences. LiveSource partners can react instantly to initiate auctions for the fans while they are most excited - right then and there during the event. The LiveSource platform gives fans in at- tendance and at home the ability to bid on items and experiences that become available during an event.

Bidding, winning, payment and delivery is all facilitated on mobile devices through LiveSource. This plat- form is widely recognized as the best mobile auction software in existence. For more information about LiveSource, contact hello@livesourceapp.com or 858-336-8380, and visit www.livesourceapp.com.

