SPHL Names Anthony Yurkins Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL announced Anthony Yurkins as the Warrior/SPHL co-Player of the Week Tuesday.

Yurkins, 25, is in his first SPHL season and put up 4 (1G+3A) points in 2 games against the Huntsville Havoc this weekend, including a 3-point third period Sunday.

"We couldn't be happier for Anthony," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has worked hard since day one here in training camp and has done everything to earn a spot on the team first, and second, he's put himself in a position where he plays all situations for us now.

With his work ethic and commitment to getting better every day, this is a great reward for him. Finally, all his hard work has payed off and we're excited to see what he does the rest of the season."

On the season, the Staten Island, New York, native has 7 (3G+4A) points in 14 games played.

"He leads by example, even though he's a rookie by years in the league. He's a dog on a bone- he doesn't stop. Coach Sharkey got to see him in just one skate this summer and said '[Yurkins] is going to be an effective player in the league.' We're excited to see the player he has turned into as a pro and we expect him to continue to do that the rest of the year."

Catch Yurkins and the Fayetteville Marksmen in action for Video Game Night at the Crown Coliseum Friday, December 8 for a 7PM puck drop against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Saturday, the team will celebrate Peanuts Night by wearing specialty jerseys and hosting a sock and underwear toss to benefit local shelters. Bring unopened packs of socks and underwear in a variety of sizes to be thrown onto the ice following the first Fayetteville goal Saturday, December 9 at 6PM

Single-game tickets to all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at Marksmenhockey.com.

