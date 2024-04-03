SPHL Name Jack Bostedt as Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week
April 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Macon Mayhem News Release
MACON, GA - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Jack Bostedt of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week for March 25-31.
Bostedt went 1-1-0, with a 2.01 goals-against average, a 0.964 save percentage, as he stopped 106 of 110 shots to help the Mayhem secure a weekend split with first-place Birmingham.
On Friday, Bostedt made 51 saves, including 19 in the third period alone, as the Bulls added a late empty net goal on their way to a 3-1 over Macon. The following night, Bostedt was again stellar between the pipes, stopping 55 of 57 shots (24 in the third period), as he backstopped the Mayhem to a 3-2 overtime win over the Bulls.
Bostedt joined the Mayhem after completing his senior season at the College of St. Scholastica where he posted a career record of 38-21-5 with a 2.68 gaa and a 0.917 save percentage. This season with Macon, the Janesville, WI native has a 2-2-0 record, a 3.76 gaa and a 0.918 save percentage.
Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Nikita Kozyrev, Birmingham (1g, 3a), Matt Hobbs, Evansville (3g, 1a, +3), Simon Boyko, Fayetteville (2g, 3a,), Mike Robinson, Huntsville (1-0-0, 29 saves, so), Kodi Schwarz, Knoxville (2a, +2), Nick Latinovich, Peoria (1-0-0, 1.00 gaa, 0.952 sv%) and Owen McDade, Roanoke (3g, 2a, +2).
