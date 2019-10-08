SPHL Mourns Loss of Birmingham Bulls Founder Art Clarkson

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League and its member teams mourn the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of former Birmingham Bulls owner and managing partner Art Clarkson, who passed away on Monday at the age of 78.

A legendary sports promoter, Clarkson brought professional baseball to Birmingham with the Barons in 1981 before shifting his focus from to pro hockey in 1991 when he founded the Birmingham Bulls of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). Clarkson re-introduced hockey to the region in 2017 when the Bulls joined the Southern Professional Hockey League and dropped the puck to begin the next chapter of Birmingham hockey that October.

"The sports world lost a pioneer on Monday," said Bulls President Joe Stroud. "Art prided himself on being the PT-Barnum of minor league sports and he lived every minute of every day being the heartbeat of his team."

"Art Clarkson was synonymous with Birmingham sports, bringing professional hockey back to the area not once, but twice," added SPHL-Commissioner Doug Price. "Having known Art since our days in the ECHL, he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and his passion for his teams."

