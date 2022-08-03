SPHL, Marksmen Change Road Date with Roanoke

August 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, in conjunction with the SPHL announced a schedule change on Wednesday morning.

The Marksmen were originally scheduled to play on the road at Roanoke on Thursday, January 12 at 7:05 p.m., but that game has been moved to Thursday, February 9 at 10:35 a.m..

Last year, the Marksmen played the Rail Yard Dawgs in 17 games, winning 11 of them.

In the 2022-23 season, Fayetteville will see Roaonke in 13 games, hosting the Rail Yard Dawgs in seven of the 13 meetings.

The two teams will face off in each other's home openers on Friday, October 21 at 7:05 p.m. in Roanoke and on Saturday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m. in Fayetteville

This change in scheduling does not affect the previously released calendar of Marksmen home games for the 2022-23 season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.