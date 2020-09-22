SPHL, HockeyTech Launch New Mobile App

September 22, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today an- nounced an extension of their digital services partnership with HockeyTech with the release of their new mobile app, now available on the App Store and Google Play.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with HockeyTech and announce the release of our new SPHL Mobile App," stated Commissioner Doug Price. "With the app, SPHL fans will now have real-time scores, stats, news and more, all at their fingertips."

Mobile apps powered by HockeyTech allow the SPHL to further engage fans with live scores, game notifica-tions, fan polls and more. HockeyTech has also partnered with the SPHL to stream all regular season and playoÃ¯Â¬Â games beginning with the 2020-2021 season.

