SPHL Hits Dawgs with Suspensions, Two Head Back to School

March 3, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Tuesday that Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner, forward Brant Sherwood and defenseman Travis Armstrong have each been suspended for one game and defenseman Jake Schultz has been suspended for five games, all stemming from actions at the end of the team's game on Saturday night in Fayetteville. Additionally, defenseman Evan Lindquist and forward Dominic Blad have each been waived by the Dawgs so they can return to Western New England University to finish their final semesters.

Sherwood and Armstrong will each sit out of the Rail Yard Dawgs game on Friday in the Quad Cities against the Storm and Bremner will not coach the same game. Assistant coach Cal Miska will take over head coaching duties for Friday night. Schultz will be eligible to return on Thursday, March 19 when the Dawgs return home to take on the Storm at Berglund Center.

Both Blad and Lindquist skated in two games for the Rail Yard Dawgs following their signings last week. Blad recorded an assist and a fighting major and Lindquist skated to an even plus/minus rating in the two appearances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will continue their road swing on Friday for the first of two over the weekend against the Storm. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:10 PM at the TaxSlayer Center. The team will be holding a watch party, presented by Bud Light, at Awful Arthur's in downtown Roanoke that begins at 7:00 PM. The party will feature drink specials with $3 Bud Light and Shock Top drafts throughout the evening.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.