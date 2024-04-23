SPHL Finals Preview

April 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are gearing up to face off against the Peoria Rivermen in the Presidents Cup Finals.

During the regular season series, the Havoc demonstrated their prowess, clinching a 5-2-0 record against the Rivermen. The rivalry between these teams ignited early in the season, with a memorable two-game series over the Thanksgiving holiday. Despite splitting the series 1-1 on home ice, the intensity foreshadowed the battles to come.

Following their initial encounters, the Havoc and Rivermen reunited in January for a heated five-straight-game series. Huntsville dominated, emerging victorious in four out of five games. However, the clashes were not without drama. The rivalry escalated, leading to intense physical play and numerous penalties. A staggering 280 total penalty minutes were handed out throughout the final two games, culminating in several suspensions.

Among those sidelined were key players from both squads. The Havoc faced the absence of Dominick Procopio for four games, Cole Reginato for three games, and Dylan Stewart for two games. On the Rivermen side, Alec Hagaman and Zach Wilkie were also served suspensions.

"What happened in the regular season is something to keep in the back of our heads for sure, but we need to make sure we're mentally ready to focus only on what's coming up, without getting hung up on the past." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "They're another physical team that likes to finish their hits, but so was Roanoke. We just need to be ready from the first puck drop to be physical and stay to our game."

As the Presidents Cup Finals loom, the stage is set for an electrifying battle between the Havoc and the Rivermen, where every moment promises heart-pounding action and fierce competition.

Game One: Thursday, April 25th, 7:00 PM CST

Venue: Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Game Two: Saturday, April 27th, 7:05 PM CST

Venue: Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, IL

Game Three (if necessary): Sunday, April 28th, 5:15 PM CST

Venue: Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, IL

