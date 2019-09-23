SPHL, DASH Extend Partnership as Official Online Auction Platform

September 23, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and DASH (www.dashapp.io) today announced a two-year extension of their partnership through which DASH will continue as one of the league's official online auction platforms.

Through DASH's auction platform, fans can bid on a variety of team jerseys, signed game pucks, sticks and more directly from the game they're attending. In addition, DASH provides fans that could not attend the game an opportunity to bid on their favorite team's memorabilia.

"We're quite optimistic and excited for two more years with the SPHL," said Jonathan Hufnagel, Founder of DASH.

"Year one of our partnership was a tremendous success. More than half of SPHL teams utilized DASH to engage fans through auctions."

"DASH has been a fantastic partner over the past year and we look forward to their ability to offer SPHL fans new and unique items through their auctions," said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.