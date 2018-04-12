SPHL Challenge Round Game Between Huntsville and Mississippi Moved to Friday

As previously reported via our social media accounts, due to a malfunction in the system used to keep the ice frozen at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, game one of the Challenge Round between the Huntsville Havoc and the Mississippi RiverKings has been postponed.

Management from both teams and league officials will meet Friday, April 13, at 9 a.m. to determine one of two options.

The game will be played at the RiverKings practice facility -- the Mid-South Ice House in nearby Olive Branch, Mississippi -- on Friday at 3 p.m.

OR

The problem will be fixed and the game will be played back at the Landers Center Friday at 7 p.m.

Game two is still on schedule for Saturday, April 14, on Pharmacy First Ice at the VBC Arena. Puck drop is 7 p.m. If necessary, game three will be at the VBC on Sunday, April 15, at 5 p.m.

Another statement will be sent tomorrow morning as soon as we learn more.

