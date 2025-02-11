SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the following suspensions:

Pensacola's Jake Hamilton

Pensacola's Jake Hamilton has been suspended for five games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 188, Macon at Pensacola, played on Friday, February 7.

Hamilton was assessed a major penalty for fighting at 12:49 of the second period.

Hamilton sat out Saturday's game against Macon and will miss Pensacola's games against Birmingham (February 14 and 15) and Evansville (February 21 and 22).

Evansville's Grayson Valente

Evansville's Grayson Valente has been suspended for one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 2:34 of the second period in Game 194, Evansville at Peoria, played on Saturday, February 8.

Valente will miss Evansville's game against Quad City on Friday.

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs has been suspended for one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 194, Evansville at Peoria, played on Saturday, February 8.

Hobbs was assessed a major penalty for boarding at 8:26 of the third period.

Hobbs will miss Evansville's game against Quad City on Friday.

Knoxville's Lucas Helland

Knoxville's Lucas Helland has been suspended for one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized hit at 9:39 of the second period in Game 191, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, February 8.

Helland will miss Knoxville's game against Huntsville on Friday.

Quad City's Artyom Zhuk

Quad City's Artyom Zhuk has been suspended for one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 193, Birmingham at Quad City, played on Saturday, February 8.

Zhuk was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 43, Checking from Behind, at 8:34 of the third period.

Zhuk will miss Quad City's game against Evansville on Friday.

Roanoke's Gehrig Lindberg

Roanoke's Gehrig Lindberg has been suspended for two games, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized boarding infraction at 1:23 of the third period in Game 191, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, February 8.

Lindberg will miss Roanoke's games against Knoxville (Saturday) and Huntsville (Sunday).

