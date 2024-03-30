SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Evansville's Mark Zhukov

Evansville's Mark Zhukov has been suspended one game under Rule 23.3, Game Misconduct Penalties, as a result of his actions in Game 263, Evansville at Pensacola, played on Friday, March 29.

Zhukov was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 5:08 of the third period,

Zhukov will miss Evansville's game tonight against Pensacola.

Peoria's Mike Gelatt

Peoria's Mike Gelatt has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 264, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, March 29.

At 15:50 of the second period, Gelatt was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing.

Gelatt will miss Peoria's game tonight against Quad City.

