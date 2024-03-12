SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions resulting from seperate incidents in Game 236, Macon at Quad City, played on Saturday, March 9:

Quad City's Michael Moran Michael Moran has been suspended two games under Rule 23.3, Game Misconduct Penalties. Moran was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation, at 19:40 of the first period.

Moran will miss Quad City's games against Peoria on March 15 and 17.

Quad City's Patriks Marcinkevics Patriks Marcinkevics has been suspended seven games under Rule 40.3, Physical Abuse of Officials, Category II. Marcinkevics was assessed minor penalty for roughing and a game misconduct under Rule 40.1, Physical Abuse of Officials, at 6:39 of the third period.

Marcinkevics will miss Quad City's games against Peoria (March 15 and 17), Roanoke (March 22 and 23), Knoxville (March 24) and Peoria (March 29 and 30).

Quad City's Michael Greco Michael Greco has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline. Greco was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a match penalty under Rule 42.4, Charging, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation, at 20:00 of the third period.

Greco will miss Quad City's games against Peoria (March 15 and 17) and Roanoke (March 22).

Macon's Kolby Johnson Kolby Johnson has been suspended two games, one game under Rule 23.3, Game Misconduct Penalties, and one game under Rule 46.22, Instigator or Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time. Johnson was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.16, Third Man In, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 20:00 of the third pe- riod.

Johnson will miss Macon's games against Evansville on March 15 and 16.

Macon's Jake Fuss Jake Fuss has been suspended three games under Rule 40.4, Physical Abuse of Officials, Category III. Fuss was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 40.1, Physical Abuse of Officials, at 20:00 of the third period.

Fuss will miss Macon's games against Evansville (March 15 and 16) and Pensacola (March 22).

Macon's David Nippard David Nippard has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline. Nippard was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a match penalty under Rule 21.1, Attempt to Injure, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Al- tercation, at 20:00 of the third period.

Nippard will miss Macon's games against Evansville (March 15 and 16) and Pensacola (March 22).

