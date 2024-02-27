SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Fayetteville's Jamie Dorsey

Fayetteville's Jamie Dorsey has been suspended one game under Rule 23.3, Game Misconduct Penalties, as a result of his actions in Game 216, Quad City at Fayetteville, played on Sunday, February 25.

Dorsey was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation at 14:16 of the third period.

Dorsey will miss Fayetteville's game against Pensacola on March 1.

Fayetteville's Connor Fries

Fayetteville's Connor Fries has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 216, Quad City at Fayetteville, played on Sunday, February 25.

Fries was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a game misconduct under Rule 70.6, Leaving the Bench, at 14:16 of the third period.

Fries will miss Fayetteville's games against Pensacola (March 1 and 2) and Birmingham (March 8).

