SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Macon's Sacha Roy

Macon's Sacha Roy has been suspended two games under Rule 23.3, Game Misconduct Penalties, for his actions in Game 161, Macon at Quad City, played on Friday, January 26.

Roy was assessed a minor penalty for roughing, a misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation, and a game misconduct under Rule 39.5, Verbal Abuse of Official, at 14:58 of the third period.

Roy will miss Macon's games against Quad City (January 27) and Birmingham (February 1).

Evansville's Jordan Spadafore

Evansville's Jordan Spadafore has been suspended pending review of his actions in Game 159, Birmingham at Evansville, played on Friday, January 26.

Spadafore was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 17:29 of the second period.

Spadafore will miss tonight's game against Birmingham and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

