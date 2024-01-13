SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Davis Kirkendall

Knoxville's Davis Kirkendall has been suspended two games, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 133, Evansville at Knoxville, played on Saturday, January 12.

Kirkendall was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 8:29 of the second period,

Kirkendall will miss Knoxville's games against Evansville (January 13) and Birmingham (January 15).

Evansville's Jordan Spadafore

Evansville's Jordan Spadafore has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 133, Evansville at Knoxville, played on Saturday, January 12.

Spadafore was assessed a minor penalty for instigating and a major penalty for fighting at 8:29 of the second period,

Spadafore will miss Evansville's game tonight against Knoxville.

