SPHL Announces Suspensions

January 10, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced the following suspensions resulting from seperate incidents in Game 84, Roanoke at Knoxville, played on Sunday, January 7:

Roanoke's Sean Leonard

Roanoke's Sean Leonard has been suspended three games, two games under Rule 23.3, for incurring his third game misconduct of the season and one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline for an unpenalized slashing incident at 11:04 of the third period.

Leonard will miss Roanoke's games against Pensacola (January 12 and 13) and Macon (January 18).

Knoxville's Cole McKechney

Knoxville's Cole McKechney has been suspended seven games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this game.

McKechney was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking at 17:45 of the third period.

McKechney will miss Knoxville's games against Evansville (January 12 and 13), Birmingham (January 15), Quad City (January 19 and 20) and Peoria (January 26 and 27)

Knoxville's Justin Portillo

Knoxville's Justin Portillo has been suspended 16 games, three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, five games under Rule 23.3, for incurring his third and fourth game misconducts of the season and eight games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in this game.

Portillo was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 70.6, Leaving Players' Bench, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 11:04 of the third period.

Portillo is eligible to return on Friday, February 29 against Huntsville.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.