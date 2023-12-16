SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Peoria's Alec Hagaman

Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended has been suspended one game, under Rule 23.3, for incurring his second game misconduct of the season in Game 87, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, December 15.

Hagaman was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.16, Fighting (Third Man In) at 17:42 of the second period,

Hagaman will miss Peoria's game tonight against Evansville.

Peoria's Spencer Kennedy

Peoria's Spencer Kennedy has been suspended has been suspended one game, under Rule 23.3, for incurring his second game misconduct of the season in Game 87, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, December 15.

Kennedy was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.24, Fighting (After 5th Team Fight) at 17:22 of the third period.

Kennedy will miss Peoria's game tonight against Evansville.

Quad City's Nicola Levesque

Quad City's Nicola Levesque has been suspended has been suspended one game, under Rule 23.3, for incurring his second game misconduct of the season in Game 87, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, December 15.

Levesque was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.24, Fighting (After 5th Team Fight) at 17:22 of the third period.

Levesque will miss Quad City's game against Birmingham on December 21.

Quad City's Michael Moran

Quad City's Michael Moran has been suspended has been suspended one game, under Rule 23.3, for incurring his second game misconduct of the season in Game 87, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, December 15.

Moran was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.24, Fighting (After 5th Team Fight) at 17:22 of the third period.

Moran will miss Quad City's game against Birmingham on December 21.

