SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspensions:

Pensacola's Sean Gulka

Pensacola's Sean Gulka has been suspended one game, under Rule 23.3, for incurring his second game misconduct of the season in Game 25, Pensacola at Roanoke, played on Saturday, November 4.

Gulka was assessed a minor penalty for removal of helmet, a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Secondary Altercation, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.6, Deliberate Removal of Helmet, at the 9:20 mark of the third period.

Gulka sat out Pensacola's game on Sunday against Fayetteville.

Roanoke's Sean Leonard

Roanoke's Sean Leonard has been suspended one game, under Rule 23.3, for incurring his second game misconduct of the season in Game 25, Pensacola at Roanoke, played on Saturday, November 4.

Leonard was assessed a minor penalty for removal of helmet, a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Secondary Altercation, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.6, Deliberate Removal of Helmet, at the 9:20 mark of the third period.

Leonard will miss Roanoke's game against Huntsville on Friday, November 10.

