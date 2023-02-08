SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the following suspensions:

Huntsville's Kasey Kulczycki

Huntsville's Kasey Kulczycki has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 191, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Saturday, February 4.

Kulczycki was assessed a match penalty under Rule 21.1 at 20:00 of the first period.

Kulczycki will miss Huntsville's game against Vermilion County on Friday, February 10.

Roanoke's Sean Leonard

Roanoke's Sean Leonard has been suspended one game under Rule 46.22, Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 194, Pensacola at Roanoke, played on Saturday, February 4.

Leonard was assessed a minor penalty for interference, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 15:31 of the third period.

Leonard will miss Roanoke's game against Fayetteville on Thursday, February 9.

