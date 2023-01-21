SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Macon's Tim Faulkner

Macon's Tim Faulkner has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 163, Macon at Pensacola, played on Friday, January 20.

Faullkner was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.12 for instigating an altercation within the last five minutes of regulation at 20:00 of the third period.

Faulkner will miss Macon's game tonight against Pensacola.

Vermilion County's Davis Kirkendall

Vermilion County's Davis Kirkendall has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 166, Evansville at Vermilion County, played on Friday, January 20.

Kirkendall was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing at 9:39 of the first period

Kirkendall will miss Vermilion County's game tonight against Quad City.

