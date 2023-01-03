SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Macon's Rhett Kingston

Macon's Rhett Kingston has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 129, Pensacola at Macon, played on Saturday, December 31.

Kingston was assessed a minor penaty for interference at 18:33 of the first period.

Kingston will miss Macon's games against Roanoke on January 6 and 7.

Birmingham's Austin Lotz

Birmingham's Austin Lotz has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 131, Birmingham at Knoxville, played on Sunday, January 1.

Lotz will miss Birmingham's game against Evansville on January 5.

Birmingham's Jonathan Pace

Birmingham's Jonathan Pace has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 131, Birmingham at Knoxville, played on Sunday, January 1.

Pace will miss Birmingham's games against Evansville (January 5) and Pensacola (January 6 and 7).

