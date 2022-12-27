SPHL Announces Suspensions

December 27, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Huntsville's Sam Hunter

Huntsville's Sam Hunter has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 115, Huntsville at Knoxville, played on Monday, December 26.

Hunter was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 3:11 of the second period and is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline.

Hunter will miss Huntsville's game against Knoxville on December 28.

Knoxville's Dean Balsamo

Knoxville's Dean Balsamo has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 115, Huntsville at Knoxville, played on Monday, December 26.

Balsamo was assessed a major penalty for fighting at 3:11 of the second period and is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline.

Balsamo will miss Knoxville's game against Huntsville on December 28.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022

SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.