SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspensions:

Birmingham's Mike Davis

Birmingham's Mike Davis has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 94, Birmingham at Roanoke, played on Saturday, December 10.

Davis was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2 for slew-footing at 10:56 of the third period and is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline.

Davis will miss Birmingham's game against Fayetteville on December 16.

Knoxville's Kyler Matthews

Knoxville's Kyler Matthews has been suspended three games as a result of his actions in Game 93, Knoxville at Quad City, played on Saturday, December 10.

Matthews was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 70.6, Leaving the Bench, at 8:35 of the first period and is suspended under Rule 76.10.

Matthews will miss Knoxville's next three games upon his return from ECHL Cincinnati.

