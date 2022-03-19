SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Macon's Devin Brink

Macon's Devin Brink has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 266, Macon at Roanoke, played on Friday, March 18.

Brink was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking at 00:40 of the first period.

Brink will miss Macon's game tonight against Roanoke.

Peoria's Sacha Roy

Peoria's Sacha Roy has been suspended one games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized head-butting incident in SPHL Game 265, Peoria at Huntsville, played on Friday, March 18.

Roy will miss Peoria's game tonight against Huntsville.

Peoria's Alec Hagaman

Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 265, Peoria at Huntsville, played on Friday, March 18.

Hagaman was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 16:19 of the third period.

Hagaman will miss Peoria's game tonight against Huntsville.

