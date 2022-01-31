SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspensions:

Pensacola's Preston Kugler

Pensacola's Preston Kugler has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 180, Pensacola at Fayetteville, played on Sunday, January 30.

Kugler was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, at 11:04 of the second period.

Kugler will miss Pensacola's game against Macon on Friday, February 4.

Quad City's Tommy Tsicos

Quad City's Tommy Tsicos has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 181, Knoxville at Quad City, played on Sunday, January 30.

Tsicos was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 59.5, Cross-Checking, at 18:06 of the second period.

Tsicos will miss Quad City's games against Evansville (February 4) and Peoria (February 5).

