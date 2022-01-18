SPHL Announces Suspensions

January 18, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Vermilion County's Ryan Devine

Vermilion County's Ryan Devine has been suspended five games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 153, Vermilion County at Peoria, played on Saturday, January 15.

Devine was assessed a minor penalty for hooking and a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-footing, at 2:14 of the second period.

Devine will miss the Bobcats' upcoming games against Evansville (January 21), Knoxville (January 22 and 28) and Peoria (January 29 and 30).

Peoria's Austin Wisely

Peoria's Austin Wisely has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 156, Quad City at Peoria, played on Sunday, January 16.

Wisely was assessed a minor penalty for roughing at 6:47 of the third period.

Wisely will miss Peoria's game against Quad City on January 21.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.