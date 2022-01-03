SPHL Announces Suspensions

January 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspensions:

Huntsville's Dominick Procopio

Huntsville's Dominick Procopio has been suspended one game under Rule 46.22, Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 126, Huntsville at Roanoke, played on Friday, December 31.

Procopio was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 19:42 of the third period.

Procopio will miss Huntsville's game against Evansville on Thursday, January 6.

Huntsville's Mathieu Newcomb

Huntsville's Mathieu Newcomb has been suspended one game under Rule 46.22, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 126, Huntsville at Roanoke, played on Friday, December 31.

Newcomb was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.12, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, at 18:39 of the third period.

Newcomb will miss Huntsville's game against Evansville on Thursday, January 6.

Roanoke's Brady Heppner

Roanoke's Brady Heppner has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 126, Huntsville at Roanoke, played on Friday, December 31.

Heppner was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 62, Spearing, at 19:42 of the third period.

Heppner will miss Roanoke's games against Peoria on January 7 and 8.

Fayetteville's Bryce Ferrell

Fayetteville's Bryce Ferrell has been suspended four games under Rule 46.22, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time and Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 124, Macon at Fayetteville, played on Friday, December 31.

Ferrell was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.12, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time and a game misconduct under Rule 70.3, Leaving the Bench, at 19:13 of the third period.

Ferrell will miss Fayetteville's games against Macon (January 7 and 8) and Roanoke (January 14 and 15).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.