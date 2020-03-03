SPHL Announces Suspensions

March 3, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Birmingham's Kasey Kulczyski

Birmingham's Kasey Kulczyski has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 217, Macon at Birmingham, played on Saturday, February 29.

Kulczyski was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 59.5, Cross Checking, at 19:35 of the third period.

Kulczyski will miss Birmingham's game against Peoria on Friday, March 6.

Roanoke's Brantley Sherwood

Roanoke's Brantley Sherwood has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized spearing incident at 19:42 of the third period in SPHL Game 219, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, February 29.

Sherwood will miss Roanoke's game against Quad City on Friday, March 6.

Roanoke's Travis Armstrong

Roanoke's Travis Armstrong has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 219, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, February 29.

Armstrong was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Inciting an Opponent, at 20:00 of the third period.

Armstrong will miss Roanoke's game against Quad City on Friday, March 6.

Roanoke's Jake Schultz

Roanoke's Jake Schultz has been suspended five games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 219, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, February 29.

Schultz was assessed a game misconduct Rule 75.5, Inciting an Opponent and a misconduct under Rule 53.4, Throwing Equip- ment.

Schulz will miss Roanoke's games against Quad City (March 6 and 7), Peoria (March 8) and Birmingham (March 13 & 14).

Roanoke Head Coach Dan Bremner

Roanoke Head Coach Dan Bremner has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for the actions of his players in the third period of SPHL Game 219, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, February 29.

Bremner will miss Roanoke's game against Quad City on Friday, March 6.

Roanoke Head Coach Dan Bremner, Fayetteville Head Coach Jesse Kallechy and Fayetteville Assistant Coach Cory Melkert were also fined an undisclosed amount for their actions in SPHL Game 219, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, February 29.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.