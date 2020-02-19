SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the following suspensions:

Huntsville's Alec Brandrup Huntsville's Alec Brandrup has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 194, Roanoke at Huntsville, played on Sunday, February 16.

Brandrup was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 9:50 of the third period.

Brandrup will miss Huntsville's game against Pensacola on Friday, February 21.

Evansville's Noah Corson Evansville's Noah Corson has been suspended one game for an unpenalized gesture in SPHL Game 195, Evansville at Peoria, played on Sunday, February 16.

Corson will miss Evansville's game against Knoxville on Friday, February 21.

Peoria's Skyler Smutek Peoria's Skyler Smutek has been suspended one game for receiving his fourth accumulated game misconduct of the season in SPHL Game 195, Evansville at Peoria, played on Sunday, February 16.

Smutek was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 23.4(d) for fighting after his team's fifth fighting major of the game at 9:36 of the third period.

Smutek will serve his suspension upon his activation from injured reserve.

Quad City's Kyle Moore Quad City's Kyle Moore has been suspended four games for his actions in SPHL Game 196, Fayetteville at Quad City, played on Sunday, February 16.

Moore was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.12, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, at 17:55 of the third period.

Moore will miss Quad City's games against Evansville (February 28 & 29) and Roanoke (March 6 & 7).

Quad City Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny Quad City Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for the actions of his players at 17:55 of the third period of SPHL Game 196, Fayetteville at Quad City, played on Sunday, February 16.

Pszenyczny will miss Quad City's game against Evansville on Friday, February 28.

