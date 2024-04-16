SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Pensacola's Jordan Henderson

Pensacola's Jordan Henderson has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Playoff Game B-2, Pensacola at Peoria, played on Saturday, April 13.

Henderson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 7:46 of the third period.

Per SPHL rules, Henderson's suspension will carry over to the 2024-2025 regular season.

