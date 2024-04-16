SPHL Announces Suspension
April 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Pensacola's Jordan Henderson
Pensacola's Jordan Henderson has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Playoff Game B-2, Pensacola at Peoria, played on Saturday, April 13.
Henderson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 7:46 of the third period.
Per SPHL rules, Henderson's suspension will carry over to the 2024-2025 regular season.
