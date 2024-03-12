SPHL Announces Suspension

March 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Huntsville's Benito Posa

Huntsville's Benito Posa has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 234, Evansville at Huntsville, played on Saturday, March 9.

Posa was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking and misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation, at 16:20 of the third period.

Posa will miss Huntsville's game against Pensacola on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.