SPHL Announces Suspension
March 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Huntsville's Benito Posa
Huntsville's Benito Posa has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 234, Evansville at Huntsville, played on Saturday, March 9.
Posa was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking and misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation, at 16:20 of the third period.
Posa will miss Huntsville's game against Pensacola on Friday.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from March 12, 2024
- Dom Marcinkevics Named Player of the Week - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
- Best Ways to Enjoy an Ice Flyers Game Before It's Too Late - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.