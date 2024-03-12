NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



SPHL Announces Suspension

March 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Huntsville's Benito Posa

Huntsville's Benito Posa has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 234, Evansville at Huntsville, played on Saturday, March 9.

Posa was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking and misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation, at 16:20 of the third period.

Posa will miss Huntsville's game against Pensacola on Friday.

