SPHL Announces Suspension

March 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Pensacola's Mitch Atkins

Pensacola's Mitch Atkins has been suspended two games as a result of his actions in Game 232, Pensacola at Peoria, played on Friday, March 8.

Atkins is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as the result of an unpenalized illegal contact to the head infraction at 11:17 of the second period.

Atkins will miss Pensacola's games against Peoria (March 9) and Evansville (March 10).

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 9, 2024

SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.