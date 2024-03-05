SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's Joe Colatarci

Birmingham's Joe Colatarci has been suspended four games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 227, Birmingham at Peoria, played on Saturday, March 2.

Colatarci was assessed a match penalty under Rule 21.1, Attempt to Injure, at 11:11 of the third period.

Colatarci will miss Birmingham's games against Fayetteville (March 8 and 9) and Roanoke (March 15 and 16).

