SPHL Announces Suspension
January 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced the following suspension:
Peoria's Tristan Trudel
Peoria's Tristan Trudel has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 142, Huntsville at Peoria, played on Sunday, January 14.
Trudel will miss Peoria's games against Evansville on January 20 and 21.
