SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced the following suspension:

Peoria's Tristan Trudel

Peoria's Tristan Trudel has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 142, Huntsville at Peoria, played on Sunday, January 14.

Trudel will miss Peoria's games against Evansville on January 20 and 21.

